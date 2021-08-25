Mustang5L5
That is…until I whipped out my Bissell
Mod Dude
-
- Feb 18, 2001
-
- 41,931
-
- 17,545
-
- 224
Looking for the block that bolts to the side of a 99-04 Mustang hyrdroboost.
This block has a low-pressure port threaded into the front. (silver fitting in photo) Most are right-hand thread, some are left-hand thread. Looking for a block with the right-hand threads on it. I currently have a Left-hand threaded block and can't find a 6AN adapter for it.
This block has a low-pressure port threaded into the front. (silver fitting in photo) Most are right-hand thread, some are left-hand thread. Looking for a block with the right-hand threads on it. I currently have a Left-hand threaded block and can't find a 6AN adapter for it.