That is…until I whipped out my Bissell
Feb 18, 2001
Massachusetts
Looking for the block that bolts to the side of a 99-04 Mustang hyrdroboost.

1629911553273.png


This block has a low-pressure port threaded into the front. (silver fitting in photo) Most are right-hand thread, some are left-hand thread. Looking for a block with the right-hand threads on it. I currently have a Left-hand threaded block and can't find a 6AN adapter for it.
 

Zombie thread resurrection; did you ever locate the block you were looking for? I'm looking for a left hand thread block and appreciate any leads.
 
No sorry, i ended up using the block I had with the left hand threading and just wending a 6AN bung to the low pressure fitting. I was able to use it for my needs after that.
 
dgkustomz said:
Anyone have the part numbers for the banjo fittings in the picture ???
Normally, I would move this post to its own thread in the discussion forums. This is the classifieds section and has about zero chance of being spotted and answered except.... The dude that started this thread is a wheel and brake guru can probably answer your question.

If not, gimme a shout and we'll put this where it can be found.
 
