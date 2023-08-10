Brakes Hydroboost swap question

Hey guys. I am installing a hydroboost unit the BRB33 I believe its from a 99-04. I bought a rebuilt unit from rock auto. My question is about the return port barb fitting. The did not include one and I am have problems finding one. I had gotten the block that bolts onto the side of the unit, but apparently it is slightly differnt and will not bolt on. Does anyone have any experience with this? Sorry this is my first go around with hydroboost and appreciate any input from guys that have done this swap. I circled the piece I am speaking about. I had purchased an AN fitting for it, but it doesnt seem like there is any threads in the hole. Unfortunately I already have the unit installed and cannot look into the hole to see what is going on. Thanks again.
image0.jpeg
 

