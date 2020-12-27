‘83 T-top Coupe - It’s Too Cold

Chicks can make things hard if they’re inspired...
Easy there, this ain't a dating site.
Me getting here as fast as I can:
I5c2.gif
 
Hookers and Beer for life!
If it's really bad, surgery is an option! Of course, I hurt mine at 15 and waited to 40 to get it fixed. I kept playing football (QB) and baseball even though it hurt like an MFer to throw.
If nothing's torn, some simple range of motion stretches can be done with rubber bands, you could make some out of inner tubes (but I bet your hands get black) and tie to a door knob or stair rail. Then slowly, gently stretch in all directions, especially the one it hurts in. Do that for 15 to 20 minutes then ice your shoulder. Take some ibuprofen. Heal. Get to work on Booger.
 
Chicks can make things hard if they’re inspired...
Hey guys.

My shoulder is getting much better, I lost quite a bit of lateral strength though.

This is Super Bowl weekend and my Chiefs are in it again! :nice: So no car work this weekend. Besides, it’s supposed to rain on Saturday.

I can reach up without pain finally, so next weekend (or sooner:shrug:) I’ll get out there and try grinding some welds.

I’ve been wanting some Kenny Brown control arms for the irs. I’m not sure about getting the uppers though. Frankly I’ve been reading some crappy reviews about KB stuff. I just really, really want to get rid of those factory lca’s.

After cleaning and smoothing the old uca position I will do my hard tail on the irs.

Anyhow, I’m still alive and healing up well.
 
still married haven't seen testicles in years
There was a thread about IRS arms on a facebook page a week or two ago where Jack Hidley from MM commented that the stock arms are best (I'll try to find his exact words). Why are you wanting different LCA's? Really I think just getting the proper bushings is all you should need.

Jack's exact words: "The stock IRS control arms are much stiffer and stronger than any aftermarket IRS control arms I've ever seen. It's not even close."
 
Chicks can make things hard if they’re inspired...
lol, the lowers are ugly......
 
