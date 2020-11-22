Progress Thread “Rising from Ashes 6” 89 Saleen #391 build

I tend to be on the ocd side…
Saleen 89-391 42,xxx miles original color Dark Shadow blue 7N
I will be doing a lot of work on this car. I’m not going to go back and show all the boring block and primer pics because you can see tons of those in my other threads. This car just had old paint and a couple of small door dings when I got it. The car was sold in Michigan and spent a few years up there before being sold and moving to around Cleveland OH where I found it. Actually about an hour south. It’s a 1 of 1 car from Saleen and I think 1 of 7 saleens to get this color so pretty rare. Anyway I’ll start with the body being done and painted.
4E938048-B08C-4A61-A6AA-C1DD97B48D8C.jpeg
F0C8AD10-0E4D-4DFC-9F90-D6477F04852A.jpeg
92D2FAF4-BD94-4A09-BBA7-05FADD88BF3A.jpeg
965B4184-8834-4905-B2D3-722D1696250F.jpeg
A4114361-E989-41BF-A9C5-DA2021AB3683.jpeg
FF07DF25-B796-4C43-95C5-B28B97FE0E3F.jpeg
97B9B19C-9934-4C51-9B92-4742DB8046AF.jpeg
49D5816E-CF2F-44C9-BC68-50322F8F5E20.jpeg
8322824F-12DA-4822-BC44-04565C794C4F.jpeg
 
Nice! Keep the progress pictures coming. Really enjoy seeing these cars back on the road. I have the exact the same car and color combination Dark Shadow Blue Metallic (color code 7N) with Grey Interior. 100% original survivor car down to the Pioneer KEH-8050 Cassette Stereo with Pioneer BP880 Graphic Equalizer. In 1989 Saleen built a total of 731 "Conventional" Saleen Mustangs (including 7 promo cars) and 160 Saleen SSC's. Of the 731 conventional Saleen Mustangs produced in 1989, 114 of those cars sported Dark Shadow Blue Metallic paint (93 hatchbacks, 14 convertibles, and 1 coupe). 1989 Saleen #391 was also optioned with 3:55 gears and the first two owners were indeed from Michigan.
 
The first area to tackle on the car was interior. It was described as mint. Well it may have looked good from the outside but I had issues with just about every piece so we know where that goes.
ED2E6488-9094-4FD7-B8E7-BFBCC8639B33.jpeg
402678FB-E58F-4F0E-8894-8C2E0647F148.jpeg
AD1A6A2D-2D7E-433C-9587-CEBA2D1A9AB6.jpeg
654E01FE-7175-4406-A630-863A3B953DC1.jpeg

I also gave the new paint a final polish and it’s looking pretty decent.
6BE667BB-9810-4D0F-8493-55A9BEA337D9.jpeg
05EA8C0A-8290-48D7-969B-521E917476E0.jpeg
80D77CE5-5C8C-4943-AD69-15E66D4AF862.jpeg
 
Years ago I made a dead on match to the smoke grey interior color as well the the light black so I’ll be redying and perfecting every piece. Found an interesting door panel repair as well
FBA0ADB6-2703-46CD-BF44-3A01FB6EE8DE.jpeg
21844C7B-3D33-404A-A773-BA93120E60F7.jpeg
F9D7DB54-D0E3-40EA-81F9-64782A7D352E.jpeg
84C14C6F-F66F-45C6-9A5F-364B85DF0F4C.jpeg
76080CB6-2CE6-4358-A834-BD26AA6EE9DC.jpeg
. Lol!
 
89 Saleen#455 said:
Yeah, I don't think cardboard cutouts and heavy applications of hot glue sticks were Saleen approved modifications in 89.

Curious if the original heater core is still installed. If so, how's it holding up?
Heater core was original but I am replacing with new old stock for good measure. But it was holding up ok for 30 yrs old
 
Chuckman said:
Is that color match something you have custom mixed, or is available to us peons over a counter/interwebs?
Yea. I custom mixed it over the course of a few weeks of experimenting to nail it. I could put send some out in a quart can but it would have to be sprayed thru a gun. I don’t use anything in a spray bomb can
 
