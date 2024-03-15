01 svt cobra..egr delete or no??

Hi all, new here to forums and things like this however have seen alot of useful stuff on here so here is my "issue" so to speak. I have an 01 svt with the na 4.6 and recently have had hoses blow off my dpfe with some kind of egr issue I believe. I also know that clogged cats can cause the same thing but I haven't noticed any glowing and the pressure coming out of the tail end feels about equal at idle. Car goes good up until about 4k but has like 0 power to show for it. I was going to change my egr, but have also thought about doing a delete. (I live in Florida so no emissions)I know it will increase throttle response and what not but also gets everything hotter causing wear and tare to happen quicker...anyone have any input on pros and cons? BTW I'm going to lift my car and open the exhaust soon I just haven't had the chance to see if that helps to rule it out..I appreciate the input guys !