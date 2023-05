LMR has a nice chart on their site: LMR.com: 99-04 Fuse Panel Or from the Owner's manual:Looks like 37 is the "Adjustable Illumination". I think that's the lights that are dimmed by turning the headlight switch. If the headlights/parking lights are off, I don't think the interior lights should be powered, so there shouldn't be a draw with the headlight switch pushed all the way in. My Haynes manual wiring diagram shows it as fuse 13, but it is a labeled as a "Typical" drawing so I think that is from the 94-98 models. Still, it shows the switch should shut off the instrument panel lights, so if something is still drawing on that circuit, either the switch may be bad or someone wired something else to it.Thread where 37 kept blowing, reply suggested to check the headlight switch:Not sure why you are getting a reading on MAXI 7, it seems to be "Secondary Air Injection" but only on the 3.8L V6 (Owner's Manual says "Not Used"). Again, maybe someone used it to wire something to? Aftermarket alarm system, remote start, stereo, lighting, etc?