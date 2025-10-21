Screamin Demons Worth It N/A?

I have an 03 with the 3.8 Essex and ive noticed my idle is a little choppy. Changing out the plugs, wires, and coil pack on my last V6 Mustang fixed it. While I was pricing out coil packs, I noticed the Screamin Demon is only like 30 more dollars than the Motorcraft ones and they claim it gives better MPG and acceleration and lets you use bigger gapped plugs when you upgrade the wires.



I dont plan on doing forced induction at all and all the threads I can find are people running turbos or the 4.6 V8, but not so much NA V6s. What kind of gains would I be looking at with higher flow heads and intake as well as the upgraded coil, plugs, and wires and less restrictive exaust?



I dont plan on tracking the car or street racing. I just want some extra pep and mileage. Would it be worth it?