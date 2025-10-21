Screamin Demons Worth It N/A?

B

Blackout67

Member
Apr 13, 2025
26
2
13
Cincinnati
#1
I have an 03 with the 3.8 Essex and ive noticed my idle is a little choppy. Changing out the plugs, wires, and coil pack on my last V6 Mustang fixed it. While I was pricing out coil packs, I noticed the Screamin Demon is only like 30 more dollars than the Motorcraft ones and they claim it gives better MPG and acceleration and lets you use bigger gapped plugs when you upgrade the wires.

I dont plan on doing forced induction at all and all the threads I can find are people running turbos or the 4.6 V8, but not so much NA V6s. What kind of gains would I be looking at with higher flow heads and intake as well as the upgraded coil, plugs, and wires and less restrictive exaust?

I dont plan on tracking the car or street racing. I just want some extra pep and mileage. Would it be worth it?
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

3
my '00 3.8L has a couple issues, need insight.
Replies
4
Views
1K
SN95 V6 Mustang Tech
Toofastt
Toofastt
F
Replacing Ignition Parts - Brand/Upgrade Confusion Help
Replies
6
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
95BlueStallion
95BlueStallion
Wayne Waldrep
Car put me down......again. What now?
Replies
38
Views
7K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Mindseye007
Mindseye007
TGIVinnie
Tps Or Pcm Or What, Intermittent Gremlin
Replies
7
Views
1K
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
TGIVinnie
TGIVinnie
broncojunkie
98gt Fuel Pump Suggestions?
Replies
3
Views
573
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
squeak93
squeak93
Top Bottom
Forums
Menu