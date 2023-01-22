03 Mach 1 (tremec 5 speed) - Clutch/transmission noise help

I am hearing some noises coming from the transmission/clutch bearings that I can't quite figure out, here goes:
1) With the clutch engaged (i.e. not pressed) there is an occasional pretty loud screach/squeek noise, this can happen when the engine is idling and the gearbox in neutral or when driving along in gear. When I push the clutch very lightly it goes away, the clutch is not disengaging, it feels like I'm just barely pushing the throwout bearing against the pressure plate. This seems weird to me as pushing the throwout bearing agains the pressure plate would force it to spin? So I would expect the noise to work the other way around?
2) There is also a noise that sounds quite clearly like throwout bearing noise to me where there is a small rattle when the clutch is engaged.
3) Finally, there is a kind of whine (or maybe more of a hiss, it reminds me of the sound a rowing machine makes) that happens when the clutch is engaged, the car is in gear and I drive along at low RPM. My fear is that's the input bearing. Is replacing the input bearing on these transmissions doable without doing a complete rebuilt?

Are any of these attributable to the pilot bearing maybe? I replaced clutch + bearings on my Miata and the pilot bearing had essentially seized, causing weird screaching noises.

The transmission shifts very smooth otherwise, I recently replaced the fluid and it came out pretty clear without shavings or anything bad.

Thanks.
 

