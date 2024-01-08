04 GT Starting Issues

DualXhst289
Symptoms seem odd. Outline of the sequence of steps...
1. Crank, no start. Have spark and compression.
2. Disconnect fuel line to dampner. Small amount of gasoline spills out.
3. Car starts with damper line disconnected. No fluid coming from disconnected line (had container attached to collect).
4. Reconnect dampner line. Crank, no start.
I initially disconnected the dampner line to check for fuel pressure but the retaining spring on fuel pressure guage broke when connecting.
Car isn't driven much but gasoline is only 3 months old and car is started weekly.
Thoughts?
