04 GT Starting Issues

D

DualXhst289

Member
Aug 28, 2009
24
1
13
#1
Symptoms seem odd. Outline of the sequence of steps...

1. Crank, no start. Have spark and compression.

2. Disconnect fuel line to dampner. Small amount of gasoline spills out.

3. Car starts with damper line disconnected. No fluid coming from disconnected line (had container attached to collect).

4. Reconnect dampner line. Crank, no start.

I initially disconnected the dampner line to check for fuel pressure but the retaining spring on fuel pressure guage broke when connecting.

Car isn't driven much but gasoline is only 3 months old and car is started weekly.

Thoughts?
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

MMccPerformance
98 GT PI Swapped Engine Fires, Dies Immediately NOT PATS
Replies
3
Views
422
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Yel2002GTAuto
Y
joystang
Progress Thread 2.3L - crank no start issue. Has spark, fuel, good compression.
Replies
199
Views
12K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
joystang
joystang
Aoneill5.0
Engine Weird Start problem 89 GT
Replies
5
Views
774
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
AeroCoupe
Fuel Fuel Pump Rewire, New Fuel Lines, and Installation of New Fuel Pump Hanger with AN6 Connections
Replies
33
Views
6K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
G
2001 GT Won't Start - Solve This Problem!
Replies
7
Views
1K
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Gstrom99
G
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu