Habu135
Mustang Master
-
- Jan 10, 2019
-
- 1,002
-
- 613
-
- 123
Welcome to my progress thread. What you are about to view was at one time a restoration, but has now evolved into an overall performance upgrade being done to a 12 owner original 4 cylinder auto trans equipped '93 Mustang. A nearly twenty month process of restoration where the idea was to pay homage to the venerable Fox Body platform, but also give it a bit of an upgrade. New Terminator brakes and steering rack, but retain the live axle. Add cupholders and horsepower and torque, but retain the World Class t-5. Why? Because the 302 with the unique exhaust tone, buttery smooth tranny shifts and clean notchback lines are what make this car great. I'm just improving what's already here.
Keep searching, because they're still out there.
A work in progress
Keep searching, because they're still out there.
A work in progress
Last edited: