Habu135
5 Year Member
-
- Jan 10, 2019
-
- 1,007
-
- 626
-
- 133
I'm selling my EcuExchange rebuilt A9L computer. I had this rebuilt through Fox Mustang Restoration in April, 2022. Photos show the condition of the ECU as well as the rebuild date of "4-29-22". I'm selling this because I've decided to go with a Holley EFI Terminator X setup.
Per the Fox Mustang Restoration website an ECU rebuild is $225.00. Fox Mustang Resto's website shows their willingness and interest to pay $150 for a ECU. In other words, one of these purchased and restored will cost you $375. I'm selling for $325 which includes shipping.
There are no stories here. The ECU is in tip top shape and works as new.
See page 39 of my progress thread for me talking about getting this done.
Per the Fox Mustang Restoration website an ECU rebuild is $225.00. Fox Mustang Resto's website shows their willingness and interest to pay $150 for a ECU. In other words, one of these purchased and restored will cost you $375. I'm selling for $325 which includes shipping.
There are no stories here. The ECU is in tip top shape and works as new.
See page 39 of my progress thread for me talking about getting this done.
Progress Thread - 12th Owner: My '93 Notchback Restoration & Performance Build
Let us know what they tell/quote you, some idiot did the same thing to mine. Oh wait.. that was me when I was 17 yrs old Will do, but it will be a while. I suppose it's better than trying to jack the car up and denting in the oil pan.
stangnet.com