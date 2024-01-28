For Sale Rebuilt EcuExchange 87'-'93 A9L Computer: $325

Habu135

Habu135

5 Year Member
Jan 10, 2019
1,007
626
133
California
#1
I'm selling my EcuExchange rebuilt A9L computer. I had this rebuilt through Fox Mustang Restoration in April, 2022. Photos show the condition of the ECU as well as the rebuild date of "4-29-22". I'm selling this because I've decided to go with a Holley EFI Terminator X setup.

Per the Fox Mustang Restoration website an ECU rebuild is $225.00. Fox Mustang Resto's website shows their willingness and interest to pay $150 for a ECU. In other words, one of these purchased and restored will cost you $375. I'm selling for $325 which includes shipping.

There are no stories here. The ECU is in tip top shape and works as new.

See page 39 of my progress thread for me talking about getting this done.

Progress Thread - 12th Owner: My '93 Notchback Restoration & Performance Build

Let us know what they tell/quote you, some idiot did the same thing to mine. Oh wait.. that was me when I was 17 yrs old Will do, but it will be a while. I suppose it's better than trying to jack the car up and denting in the oil pan.
stangnet.com stangnet.com
 

  • Sponsors (?)


#2
Photos
20240128_111533.jpg
 

Attachments

  • 20240128_111545.jpg
    20240128_111545.jpg
    217.8 KB · Views: 0
  • 20240128_111600.jpg
    20240128_111600.jpg
    431.9 KB · Views: 0
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Nine Finger Wrenching
Lost a finger so I bought a Mustang
Replies
18
Views
1K
The Welcome Wagon
Noobz347
Noobz347
FastDriver
Foxtoberfest 2022
Replies
31
Views
4K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Ford Moore
F
revhead347
Install Daytona Sensors CD-1 Ignition Mustang Fox SN95
Replies
4
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
revhead347
revhead347
JCBeaver
JCBeaver's 1993 GT Coyote Swap "The Never-Ending Project"
Replies
182
Views
25K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
JCBeaver
JCBeaver
90limited
Fox Mustang Restoration
Replies
10
Views
2K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
90limited
90limited
Top Bottom
Back
New
Hot
Menu