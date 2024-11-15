18” vs. 17” wheels on fox

dz01 said: My 93 came with 18x10’s squared and 235/40/18 tires. That tire is definitely too narrow for a 10” wheel so when I replaced I went with 245/40/18 which filled out better but still not great. I could go wider in the back but not the front. Click to expand...

A quick question - how did you come up with the sizing of your rims? Was it stamped on the back side of the rim, or did you measure the width? If measured, where did you measure from and to?The reason I ask is looking at your pictures with the 245 tires on (I assume that is what is on them in the pics) the rims don't look 10" wide relative to the tires. They look smaller. If you measured outside of rim lip to outside of rim lip, that is not the rim width, you should subtract 1-1.5" off that measurement. Rim width is measured where the bead of the tire touches the rim, so inside of lip.My 18x9s will be just over 10" to outside of lip. You can see that my 255s are not flush with the rim face. If you have 245s on 10" wide, your tires should be leaning back worse than this.