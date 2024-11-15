18” vs. 17” wheels on fox

dz01
My 93 came with 18x10’s squared and 235/40/18 tires. That tire is definitely too narrow for a 10” wheel so when I replaced I went with 245/40/18 which filled out better but still not great. I could go wider in the back but not the front.
I picked up a set of 17’s with 245/45/17 tires. Pretty standard I guess. I honestly don’t like the look of the giant sidewall but I’m also used to the low profile. (See rear wheel pic)
The odd thing is my 18’s are 4 x 108 which I can’t find any 4 lug 18’s on line. Do they exist anymore??
I’m not doing a 5 lug conversion at this point. I wouldn’t mind picking up two 18x9’s for the front to match my current rims then go staggered.
