18” vs. 17” wheels on fox

My 93 came with 18x10’s squared and 235/40/18 tires. That tire is definitely too narrow for a 10” wheel so when I replaced I went with 245/40/18 which filled out better but still not great. I could go wider in the back but not the front.

I picked up a set of 17’s with 245/45/17 tires. Pretty standard I guess. I honestly don’t like the look of the giant sidewall but I’m also used to the low profile. (See rear wheel pic)

The odd thing is my 18’s are 4 x 108 which I can’t find any 4 lug 18’s on line. Do they exist anymore??

I’m not doing a 5 lug conversion at this point. I wouldn’t mind picking up two 18x9’s for the front to match my current rims then go staggered.
 

#4
<<< Not a huge fan of 18s on a Fox.

I prefer some fat 17s and springs that put it where it belongs. :shrug:

I'm not a hater either though. Side-by-side the same rims on a Fox... the 17" version usually looks better. Maybe it's because of the sidewall or the tuck... It just fits better.
 
#5
Noobz347 said:
<<< Not a huge fan of 18s on a Fox.

I prefer some fat 17s and springs that put it where it belongs. :shrug:

I'm not a hater either though. Side-by-side the same rims on a Fox... the 17" version usually looks better. Maybe it's because of the sidewall or the tuck... It just fits better.
Yeah it might be because I’m use to the 18’s. The 17’s I have are 245/45/17. Maybe 245/40 would look better. Side walls seem too much.
 
#7
245/45/17 is the proper tire size for a 17" wheel that maintains the proper 25.7" OD of the tire. If you start going smaller (245/40/17 is 25.0") you run into issues of the fender gap increasing which makes you want to lower the car more.


I had 18's on my Fox and just went down to 17's as well. After looking at the thin sidewalls, the 255/45/17 looks like a fat tire with a big sidewall, but that look grows on your.

If those are 9", you can try a 275/40/17 out back and 245/45/17 out front. Typical tire sizes for a fox/SN95.
 
#8
Look though here and you will see several Foxes with 275/40R17 on the rear and 245/40R17 on the front. This combo needs to have lowering springs to get the look right IMO but that may be because that is what I run on my cars...
 
#10
dz01 said:
No site has 18” 4 lug except for one option on LMR. It’s okay but not the cobra style.
17's are the proper size for a Fox....Somebody find this guy a crown for best Fox. You dont post much, but you have the killer Fox. So nice for a stocker, and we hope to see more. If I was driving down the street I would freak out
 
#11
Noobz347 said:
Put those on the front and track down some 275/40s for the back on some 17x9s O_o


The sidewalls for both tires will be just about the
AeroCoupe said:
Look though here and you will see several Foxes with 275/40R17 on the rear and 245/40R17 on the front. This combo needs to have lowering springs to get the look right IMO but that may be because that is what I run on my cars...
Thx. My car is lowered 1.5” so the 40 will make the profile smaller?
 
#13
Noobz are you comparing the 275/40 to the 245/45?

Sidewall height is simply the tire width multiples by the aspect ratio divided by 100.

275 x (40/100) =110mm
110mm x 0.0394 = 4.334”

My understanding is that height is from the bottom of the bead to the top of the tread. So to know the side wall height above the you need to know the bead seat floor to the edge of the wheel and again from what I have read it’s around 0.75”.

4.334” - 0.75” = 3.584”

245 x (45/100) = 110.25mm
110.25mm x 0.0394 = 4.34385”

So with all that they will have the same side wall height.
 
#14
AeroCoupe said:
Noobz are you comparing the 275/40 to the 245/45?

Sidewall height is simply the tire width multiples by the aspect ratio divided by 100.

275 x (40/100) =110mm
110mm x 0.0394 = 4.334”

My understanding is that height is from the bottom of the bead to the top of the tread. So to know the side wall height above the you need to know the bead seat floor to the edge of the wheel and again from what I have read it’s around 0.75”.

4.334” - 0.75” = 3.584”

245 x (45/100) = 110.25mm
110.25mm x 0.0394 = 4.34385”

So with all that they will have the same side wall height.
I knew there was a formula. I eyeballed it. Your way is closer than I thought.

Also: There's an adjustment for the wheel width.
 
#15
dz01 said:
My 93 came with 18x10’s squared and 235/40/18 tires. That tire is definitely too narrow for a 10” wheel so when I replaced I went with 245/40/18 which filled out better but still not great. I could go wider in the back but not the front.
A quick question - how did you come up with the sizing of your rims? Was it stamped on the back side of the rim, or did you measure the width? If measured, where did you measure from and to?

The reason I ask is looking at your pictures with the 245 tires on (I assume that is what is on them in the pics) the rims don't look 10" wide relative to the tires. They look smaller. If you measured outside of rim lip to outside of rim lip, that is not the rim width, you should subtract 1-1.5" off that measurement. Rim width is measured where the bead of the tire touches the rim, so inside of lip.

My 18x9s will be just over 10" to outside of lip. You can see that my 255s are not flush with the rim face. If you have 245s on 10" wide, your tires should be leaning back worse than this.

20211231_150920.webp
 
