1968 Dual Exhaust Conversion Questions

Hello.

New member, original owner.

Never being happy with just driving the car after many updates, I am now contemplating converting the single exhaust to dual exhaust after 55 years.

Questions:

1- The car has a single exhaust with the muffler hanger attached to the passenger rear floor pan. Does this mean that the floor pans are factory reinforced? The muffler is NOT transverse mounted.

2- What hanger would I use for the new driver’s side muffler?

3- Any other tips/wisdom?

Thank you for indulging a topic that has probably been discussed before.

Best,

Russ