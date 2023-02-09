1968 Dual Exhaust Conversion Questions

Hello.
New member, original owner.
Never being happy with just driving the car after many updates, I am now contemplating converting the single exhaust to dual exhaust after 55 years.
Questions:
1- The car has a single exhaust with the muffler hanger attached to the passenger rear floor pan. Does this mean that the floor pans are factory reinforced? The muffler is NOT transverse mounted.
2- What hanger would I use for the new driver’s side muffler?
3- Any other tips/wisdom?
Thank you for indulging a topic that has probably been discussed before.
Best,
Russ
 

