Some exhaust welding help needed

So I am back where I started a few months ago installing the dual exhaust in my 83.. I have a new MIG welder that I am using..
My question is where is the best spot to weld the hanger to the muffler??
Should I try to bend the hanger so it welds to the round flange where the end of the muffler meets the body of the muffler?
If I can bend it so it fits against the flat end of the muffler, after wrapping it around the round flange again, should I weld it to the flat end of the muffler too??
Is it easy to get burn through on a muffler??
What about wrapping the hanger around the exhaust pipe and welding to the exhaust pipe? Is it easy to burn through on the pipe??
I just spent time welding up some cracks in my floor and everyone has said thats one of the toughest areas to weld....
Can someone give me some advice before I mess up here??
thanks...
A pic of the hangers I am using..
