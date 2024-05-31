Some exhaust welding help needed

So I am back where I started a few months ago installing the dual exhaust in my 83.. I have a new MIG welder that I am using..My question is where is the best spot to weld the hanger to the muffler??Should I try to bend the hanger so it welds to the round flange where the end of the muffler meets the body of the muffler?If I can bend it so it fits against the flat end of the muffler, after wrapping it around the round flange again, should I weld it to the flat end of the muffler too??Is it easy to get burn through on a muffler??What about wrapping the hanger around the exhaust pipe and welding to the exhaust pipe? Is it easy to burn through on the pipe??I just spent time welding up some cracks in my floor and everyone has said thats one of the toughest areas to weld....Can someone give me some advice before I mess up here??thanks...A pic of the hangers I am using..