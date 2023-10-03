1978 Mustang ll 5.0L oil pan fitment

TheMichigander51
New Member
Oct 3, 2023
- 1
- 0
- 1
I have a 1978 MUSTANG II with a 302 we bought a new oil pan for it and it basically matched the original (The original being unusable) but when we lowered it in to check placement. It seems to rest slightly on the steering rack but that is without the manual transmission on it. I was hoping to get some advise on if I bought the wrong oil pan or whether or not the transmission will bring it up slightly when it is bolted to the car and the engine. Thanks