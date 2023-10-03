1978 Mustang ll 5.0L oil pan fitment

T

TheMichigander51

New Member
Oct 3, 2023
1
0
1
49230
#1
I have a 1978 MUSTANG II with a 302 we bought a new oil pan for it and it basically matched the original (The original being unusable) but when we lowered it in to check placement. It seems to rest slightly on the steering rack but that is without the manual transmission on it. I was hoping to get some advise on if I bought the wrong oil pan or whether or not the transmission will bring it up slightly when it is bolted to the car and the engine. Thanks
 

#2
Sounds like you have a standard issue front sump pan. I have a comparison photo in another thread, I'll link it momentarily. There is also a part number in the thread to help identify the correct pan.
 
#3
Welcome aboard

You will find many parts listed as fitting the Mustang II but do not.
The Pan that fits is very round and without shoulders in the area of the rack.
your options
Fix old pan
modify new pan
source good used.
raise engine (cutting hole in hood for carb)
2Blue2 said:
Pan D5ZE-6675-AB
Click to expand...
578179-72f436d6e019b4f38a626be028956bb8.jpg
 
#5
Here is the thread with the pics and part number.

Oil pan gasket change OR starter replacement in a 302 II

Here's a quick how-to on changing an oil pan gasket on a 302 without removing the engine. It's the same steps as changing a starter more or less, so it's basically 2 birds with 1 stone. First, raise the car to an appropriate height and support it. Remove the (-) battery cable from the battery...
stangnet.com stangnet.com

You can find quite a bit of info in the tech thread that has been stickied at the top of the II homepage. Welcome aboard!!
 
