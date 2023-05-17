1979 Mustang 2.3 replacement turbo - Garrett?

Hey guys.
So. I have this 1979 that came from the factory turboed, according to it's VIN. It is missing it now though.

I'm considering my options what to do with the engine. As far as I understand, stock factory 2.3 Lima's, if turboed, came with stronger pistons and should take about 5 psi of boost.

I sometimes see a Garrett turbo on ebay. Is it the stock one, should I be able to restore the car the way it was?
Or should I perhaps go another route? As far as I researched, SOHC Lima's don't really get a out-of-the-box turbo solutions. What's the best course of action if I don't want to change the engine, but want to add back some power?

The Garrett turbo in question:

image_2023-05-17_221515518.png
 

