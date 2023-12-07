Fox 1980 Notch build - autocross w/occasional trips to the drags

I bought a 1980 notch back shell a few weeks ago. PO was going to make it a circle track car and removed everything. I'm going to build it to run autocross and occasional trips to the drag strip. It has to be street legal, because I've sold my car hauler and larger trucks. It doesn't have to look great and I don't want it to sit in the garage for years. Budget build w/upgrades as needed and money allows. So far I've purchased front hubs, rotors, and rear axle from a '95 GT to start the five lug conversion. I need wheels and tires so I can roll it in/out of the garage. I like the black steel 10 hole design, so I was thinking about a set of '06 and up Crown Vic wheels. 17 x 7.5. I believe I read on here that 17 x 8 would be the largest I could run w/the extra width of the SN95 rear. Is that correct?
 
#2
As purchased.
 

Attachments

  • IMG_20231112_150015187_HDR.jpg
    IMG_20231112_150015187_HDR.jpg
    696.7 KB · Views: 5
  • IMG_20231112_185236765.jpg
    IMG_20231112_185236765.jpg
    621.2 KB · Views: 5
