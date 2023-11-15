New to the Mustang world

Beagle Bones
Nov 14, 2023
I've been in the Land Rover & Jeep world for the last 20 years, so I'll be asking a lot of questions. I just picked up a 1980 notch back roller w/plans to build a fun autocrosser. I can't go to wild because I want to drive the car to events, and just enjoy it as well. It's a pretty solid shell, but it needs everything. The original K member is who knows where, but it did come w/a loose front suspension setup (year unknown). I've also purchased '95 GT spindles and the rear 8.8.
1 - I need to determine if the K member I have will accept a V8 (302 or 351 IDK). The car was originally a 2.3 manual
2- Shocks, springs, brakes, wheels, & tires
3- Engine
This will be a SLOW build as money is available, so I want to be careful buying parts. Thanks for any/all guidance/links.
