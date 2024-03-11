1982 Mustang 5.0 unusual wide body looks like a McLaren kit

What kit would this have been? According to the VIN it is a 1982 Ford Mustang 5.0 5 speed Black leather seats
It looks like a M81 McLaren Kit but it has no other badging.
It looks like a M81 McLaren Kit but it has no other badging.
Attachments
-
20240306_171330.jpg1.3 MB · Views: 0
-
20240306_171339.jpg1.2 MB · Views: 1
-
20240306_171355.jpg1.3 MB · Views: 0
-
20240306_171405.jpg1.3 MB · Views: 1
-
20240310_121914.jpg1.2 MB · Views: 1
-
20240310_121920.jpg1.1 MB · Views: 0
-
20240310_121928.jpg962 KB · Views: 1
-
20240310_121936.jpg1.1 MB · Views: 1