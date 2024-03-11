1982 Mustang 5.0 unusual wide body looks like a McLaren kit

What kit would this have been? According to the VIN it is a 1982 Ford Mustang 5.0 5 speed Black leather seats
It looks like a M81 McLaren Kit but it has no other badging.

1710118858641.jpeg
 

