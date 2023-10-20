I used to run one before AFM Power Pipe put my filter element out into the fender.
I used to run the whole kit and then went to running just the airbox and filter. The ram air kit didn't function poorly per se. The cleanout works ok but it did still scoop stuff up occasionally. Is the ram air worth any HP? Probably not. Is it a good airbox to use to get the air intake out of engine bay? Yeah, that's what it's good for.
Here's a pic from the [way back] machine
I was only using the box at this point, shortly after in installed the KB.