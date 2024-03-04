For Sale 8” black antenna mast

C

Cobra Jet NJ

New Member
Apr 19, 2002
18
0
1
NJ
#1
Location: Delran NJ
Fits: 1979-2004 Mustang

8” black antenna mast; out of package and looks brand new.

No damages; direct screw-in/plug-n-play.

Image shows what part looks like installed.

$13.00 shipped to the US 48.

I have a lot of references on Corral (been an active member there since site inception), SVTP, M6G, many other forums, and an eBay ID since 1998 with 100% feedback and over 1200+ positive ratings.
IMG_4962.jpeg
 

