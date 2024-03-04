For Sale Speedform/Show-n-Go license plate mount

Fits: Various Mustangs

Speedform/Show-n-Go license plate bracket mount system.; was for S550 Mustang, can probably be used on many different vehicles.

Allows plate to be hidden/folded under.

This item is BRAND NEW, never used at all. Same item sold on AM and at other vendors.

The exterior of the cardboard box shows some shelf wear, but all parts and pieces inside are in sealed, perfect, unused condition.

$50.00 shipped insured to the US 48.

I have a lot of references on Corral (been an active member there since site inception), SVTP, M6G, many other forums, and an eBay ID since 1998 with 100% feedback and over 1200+ positive ratings.
