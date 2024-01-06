1986 GT T-Top Value

B

Bjgiii

New Member
Jan 5, 2024
0
0
1
Florida
#1
I’m in the market for a four eye and ran across a really nice 86 GT T-top four eye, black on black, 5.0, 5 speed, 80k miles and was wondering what is a good price range for the car.

I’ve noticed the fox market has softened a bit last year and will probably stay that way (just a guess) through this year. I don’t want to over pay and I don’t want to insult anyone either.

Any ideas on a value?
 

#2
A really nice Fox near me is between 8 and 15k . If it's everything you want and doesn't need work make a offer your comfortable paying.
 
