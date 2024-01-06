1986 GT T-Top Value

I’m in the market for a four eye and ran across a really nice 86 GT T-top four eye, black on black, 5.0, 5 speed, 80k miles and was wondering what is a good price range for the car.
I’ve noticed the fox market has softened a bit last year and will probably stay that way (just a guess) through this year. I don’t want to over pay and I don’t want to insult anyone either.
Any ideas on a value?
