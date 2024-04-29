Fox 1986 Mustang LX Convertible 3.8L fuel pump issue

Apr 29, 2024
I have a 1986 Mustang LX Convertible with a 3.8L fuel injected motor that my fuel pump isn't working. Before I drop the gas tank and replace the fuel pump i want to do everything I can to make sure that is my issue. I replaced the Fuel Pump Relay being i didn't hear it energize when I turn the key on. With the new one installed I here it energize when I turn on the key (clicks) but I do not have 12 volts on the Pink/Black wire going to the fuel pump. When I turn the key on I have 12 volts on the Yellow wire (coming from fusible link) and I also have 12 volts on the Red/Black wire coming from the Inertia Switch. There is a Tan/Light Green wire going to the Fuel Pump Relay that has no power neither, no 12v. I have read that the ECC supplies the ground for the fuel pump so could that be my issue, grounding? Is there a way I can test it without taking out the ECC? I also see on my schematic that there is an ECC Power Relay. Does this have anything to do with the power going to the fuel pump? If so is there a way of testing it?

Thank you for all of your help.
 

