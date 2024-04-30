Fuel Fuel pump

Redboy88

New Member
Apr 29, 2024
Illinois
Hi I have a 1988 mustang and my fuel pump won’t prime I’ve tried troubleshooting it by going to the ecc connector and only the relay clicks the pump doesn’t prime and has plenty of gasoline I did an engine rebuild and while doing it I relieved the pressure from the fuel lines and my inertia switch is bypassed can anyone help me on the next step or can guide me?
I don’t have any fuel pressure of course from removing and installing fuel lines, my inertia switch is bypassed, I tried with 2 different relays
 

