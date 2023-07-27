Help price this Fox

B

Blueinfan

Active Member
Mar 18, 2021
226
49
38
Temecula
Hi All,
I'm looking to sell my car but don't know a price for it. Asking for the forums help.

Here a little about the car.

THE CAR DRIVES PERFECT AND TURNS HEARDS! The entire interior has been redone. New Eibach Pro suspension w/ BMR upper and lower control arms. Bigger radiator, alternator, Livewire, new stereo and 6" speakers, 5 lug swap w/94 Cobra calipers and, transmission and motor mounts have been replaced, Cobra brake Booster, front and rear brake lights housing are all new, LED headlights, new fuel tank, and 255lph fuel pump. New hydraulics for the convertible, new guides for the quarter windows, and new weather stripping. Front license place can be removed and placed back on. A lot of parts have been replaced because the car was parked outside and some parts were old brittle. The floor panel has been sound proofed with KILMAT, new carpet, All new Flow Master exhaust 2.5. FR350 steering wheel from SVE! Most of the parts were purchased from LMR, CJ Pony or AM. I do have the receipts. I have added several pictures of what the color looked like before. And no, it was not a 7-up car. The car is plastic dipped. no rust at all; CALIFORNIA CAR. Bottom of the car has been sprayed with Matte Black Rubberized Undercoating Spray. I purchased the car from a Navy guy who was being deploying. I'm not in a rush to sell it. I do have extra parts that will come with the car. The car is parked in the garage with a car cover.... CAR IS AUTOMATIC.

CONS:
needs a new top
fuel gauge is not working.
Electric mirrors do not work but have been replaced.

The car has been premiered gray but looks Paige. Primer was purchased from - https://www.automotivetouchup.com/

THANKS!
 

Attachments

  • IMG_3786.JPG
    IMG_3786.JPG
    726.6 KB · Views: 4
  • IWAD0748.JPG
    IWAD0748.JPG
    674.3 KB · Views: 4
  • TCLV3413.JPG
    TCLV3413.JPG
    504.2 KB · Views: 4
  • WISH4520.JPG
    WISH4520.JPG
    536 KB · Views: 4
  • 1991 MUstang 2.jpg
    1991 MUstang 2.jpg
    46.3 KB · Views: 4
  • IMG_4094.JPG
    IMG_4094.JPG
    537.4 KB · Views: 4
  • IMG_4537.JPG
    IMG_4537.JPG
    929 KB · Views: 4
  • VXZR2908.JPG
    VXZR2908.JPG
    741.2 KB · Views: 4
  • IMG_0044.JPG
    IMG_0044.JPG
    874.4 KB · Views: 4
  • IMG_0390.JPG
    IMG_0390.JPG
    613.8 KB · Views: 4
  • IMG_9216.JPG
    IMG_9216.JPG
    730.4 KB · Views: 4
  • SWLS3203.JPG
    SWLS3203.JPG
    606.7 KB · Views: 4
  • IMG_5752.JPG
    IMG_5752.JPG
    853.7 KB · Views: 4
  • IMG_1608.jpg
    IMG_1608.jpg
    193.7 KB · Views: 4
  • rear.jpg
    rear.jpg
    86.4 KB · Views: 4
  • SQYW7572.JPG
    SQYW7572.JPG
    683.3 KB · Views: 4
  • IMG_1638.jpg
    IMG_1638.jpg
    62.6 KB · Views: 4
  • IMG_1639.jpg
    IMG_1639.jpg
    50.3 KB · Views: 4
  • IMG_1641.jpg
    IMG_1641.jpg
    105.2 KB · Views: 4
  • IMG_1642.jpg
    IMG_1642.jpg
    128.2 KB · Views: 4

