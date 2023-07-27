Help price this Fox

Hi All,
I'm looking to sell my car but don't know a price for it. Asking for the forums help.
Here a little about the car.
THE CAR DRIVES PERFECT AND TURNS HEARDS! The entire interior has been redone. New Eibach Pro suspension w/ BMR upper and lower control arms. Bigger radiator, alternator, Livewire, new stereo and 6" speakers, 5 lug swap w/94 Cobra calipers and, transmission and motor mounts have been replaced, Cobra brake Booster, front and rear brake lights housing are all new, LED headlights, new fuel tank, and 255lph fuel pump. New hydraulics for the convertible, new guides for the quarter windows, and new weather stripping. Front license place can be removed and placed back on. A lot of parts have been replaced because the car was parked outside and some parts were old brittle. The floor panel has been sound proofed with KILMAT, new carpet, All new Flow Master exhaust 2.5. FR350 steering wheel from SVE! Most of the parts were purchased from LMR, CJ Pony or AM. I do have the receipts. I have added several pictures of what the color looked like before. And no, it was not a 7-up car. The car is plastic dipped. no rust at all; CALIFORNIA CAR. Bottom of the car has been sprayed with Matte Black Rubberized Undercoating Spray. I purchased the car from a Navy guy who was being deploying. I'm not in a rush to sell it. I do have extra parts that will come with the car. The car is parked in the garage with a car cover.... CAR IS AUTOMATIC.
CONS:
needs a new top
fuel gauge is not working.
Electric mirrors do not work but have been replaced.
The car has been premiered gray but looks Paige. Primer was purchased from - https://www.automotivetouchup.com/
THANKS!
I'm looking to sell my car but don't know a price for it. Asking for the forums help.
Here a little about the car.
THE CAR DRIVES PERFECT AND TURNS HEARDS! The entire interior has been redone. New Eibach Pro suspension w/ BMR upper and lower control arms. Bigger radiator, alternator, Livewire, new stereo and 6" speakers, 5 lug swap w/94 Cobra calipers and, transmission and motor mounts have been replaced, Cobra brake Booster, front and rear brake lights housing are all new, LED headlights, new fuel tank, and 255lph fuel pump. New hydraulics for the convertible, new guides for the quarter windows, and new weather stripping. Front license place can be removed and placed back on. A lot of parts have been replaced because the car was parked outside and some parts were old brittle. The floor panel has been sound proofed with KILMAT, new carpet, All new Flow Master exhaust 2.5. FR350 steering wheel from SVE! Most of the parts were purchased from LMR, CJ Pony or AM. I do have the receipts. I have added several pictures of what the color looked like before. And no, it was not a 7-up car. The car is plastic dipped. no rust at all; CALIFORNIA CAR. Bottom of the car has been sprayed with Matte Black Rubberized Undercoating Spray. I purchased the car from a Navy guy who was being deploying. I'm not in a rush to sell it. I do have extra parts that will come with the car. The car is parked in the garage with a car cover.... CAR IS AUTOMATIC.
CONS:
needs a new top
fuel gauge is not working.
Electric mirrors do not work but have been replaced.
The car has been premiered gray but looks Paige. Primer was purchased from - https://www.automotivetouchup.com/
THANKS!
Attachments
-
IMG_3786.JPG726.6 KB · Views: 4
-
IWAD0748.JPG674.3 KB · Views: 4
-
TCLV3413.JPG504.2 KB · Views: 4
-
WISH4520.JPG536 KB · Views: 4
-
1991 MUstang 2.jpg46.3 KB · Views: 4
-
IMG_4094.JPG537.4 KB · Views: 4
-
IMG_4537.JPG929 KB · Views: 4
-
VXZR2908.JPG741.2 KB · Views: 4
-
IMG_0044.JPG874.4 KB · Views: 4
-
IMG_0390.JPG613.8 KB · Views: 4
-
IMG_9216.JPG730.4 KB · Views: 4
-
SWLS3203.JPG606.7 KB · Views: 4
-
IMG_5752.JPG853.7 KB · Views: 4
-
IMG_1608.jpg193.7 KB · Views: 4
-
rear.jpg86.4 KB · Views: 4
-
SQYW7572.JPG683.3 KB · Views: 4
-
IMG_1638.jpg62.6 KB · Views: 4
-
IMG_1639.jpg50.3 KB · Views: 4
-
IMG_1641.jpg105.2 KB · Views: 4
-
IMG_1642.jpg128.2 KB · Views: 4