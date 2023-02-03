1991 Ford Mustang LX - Sputtering

B

Blueinfan

Active Member
Mar 18, 2021
222
49
38
Temecula
Hi All,

Reaching out to the Fox community for some assistance. The car started sputtering after I hit 2000RPMS. The more I punch it the more it does it but eventually it stops doing it

Engine is complete stock w/92.5k miles on it


New items -

1. MAP Sensor
2. Spark plugs and wires
3. fuel pump 255lph
4. new fuel tank
5. New fuel sending unit
6. TPS
7. EGR value
8. new air filter
9. Fuel regular
10. EGR value position sensor
11. Vacuum lines have been replaced and no leaks.
12. Distributor cap and rotor replaced
13. Ignition coil is new

thanks,
J
 

