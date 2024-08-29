1993 Airbag Module

C

Chrispy62

Member
Aug 9, 2023
49
9
18
Brooklyn, NY
#1
If you check other posts on this module you can verify that others have had the same issue

The vendor is AIRBAG SYSTEMS located in Texas.
Chris claimed that he would "repair, reprogram and thoroughly test" my module before it was returned to me

I received the unit back today, IT HAS THE SAME ERROR CODE 52;THAT I SENT IT IN FOR!!!

Chris will not answer numerous attempts to call him, my advice, STAY AWAY!!!
 

  • Sponsors (?)


#6
Chrispy62 said:
TOTAL WASTE OF MY TIME AND $100.00
Click to expand...
Mr. Chris Conway, while we do appreciate all feedback so that we are always learning how to improve. We do ask that individuals provide an accurate truth to their statements especially when posting online for the intent to cause harm to our business. Below is a rebuttal to your statement:

We provided our services, electrical components, and return shipping free of charge. This modules circuit board at a glance appeared to be in pristine condition, obviously there were issues we missed. It was a mistake on our part. I have apologized several times for this mishap to no avail and offered to locate a replacement module multiple times and were refused. Obviously, we could have looked this module over more closely in detail and not been in such a rush. We weren't sure from our conversation previously that the module was the culprit. The Thermal fuse was not blown as we normally see, and we were unsure that a module re-work would help therefore we did not charge for any services. Despite our best efforts, the customer remains unhappy and has chosen to post harmful untrue comments. While we regret their dissatisfaction, we stand by the quality of our work and the lengths we went to assist him.
Airbag Systems, Inc. - Since 1995
 
  • Like
Reactions: Shakerhood, 89ripper, nickyb and 1 other person
#7
It's not about the fact that you overlooked the damage to the two separate circuits on the printed circuit board.
What it IS ABOUT is the fact that you LIED TO ME telling me that THE MODULE HAD BEEN TESTED AND WAS "PLUG AND PLAY."

There are other negative reviews out there depicting the same scenario.
 
#10
Chrispy62 said:
It's not about the fact that you overlooked the damage to the two separate circuits on the printed circuit board.
What it IS ABOUT is the fact that you LIED TO ME telling me that THE MODULE HAD BEEN TESTED AND WAS "PLUG AND PLAY."

There are other negative reviews out there depicting the same scenario.
Click to expand...
Mr. Chris Conway, While I will accept the responsibility of my employees, that does not justify you posting false accusations online that we took $100 of your money when you know that is a blatant lie.
A simple Thank You for your generosity would have been more appropriate. We certainly noticed you kept the 7 capacitors we installed and the MOV without mention of so much as a thank you as I continued to send you numerous emails offering my assistance. I have tried everything I can to make it right to no avail. We wish you the best in your endeavors.
Airbag Systems, Inc. - Since 1995
 
#12
AirbagSystems said:
Mr. Chris Conway, while we do appreciate all feedback so that we are always learning how to improve. We do ask that individuals provide an accurate truth to their statements especially when posting online for the intent to cause harm to our business. Below is a rebuttal to your statement:

We provided our services, electrical components, and return shipping free of charge. This modules circuit board at a glance appeared to be in pristine condition, obviously there were issues we missed. It was a mistake on our part. I have apologized several times for this mishap to no avail and offered to locate a replacement module multiple times and were refused. Obviously, we could have looked this module over more closely in detail and not been in such a rush. We weren't sure from our conversation previously that the module was the culprit. The Thermal fuse was not blown as we normally see, and we were unsure that a module re-work would help therefore we did not charge for any services. Despite our best efforts, the customer remains unhappy and has chosen to post harmful untrue comments. While we regret their dissatisfaction, we stand by the quality of our work and the lengths we went to assist him.
Airbag Systems, Inc. - Since 1995
Click to expand...
Airbag systems, where do I send mine to get refurbished? I have a 1993 Cobra and at first the airbag code was flashing 44 and that was it. I changed the RH front crash sensor and took it for a test drive. Now it’s flashing 52 only. So from what I have researched, it means the airbag control module needs to be reset/refurbished/replaced…. The attached picture is of the module after I removed it today. I’d like to get it done ASAP because I just bought it and am trying to get it titled in GA but they require an inspection because it has a rebuilt title. Part of that inspection is to ensure the airbag light self checks and doesn’t throw a code.
 

Attachments

  • IMG_1654.webp
    IMG_1654.webp
    218.9 KB · Views: 1
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

C
93 Mustang Air Bag Module Repair
Replies
2
Views
278
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Chrispy62
C
B
1992 Airbag Module
Replies
23
Views
7K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
AeroCoupe
AeroCoupe
revhead347
SN Mustang Magnum T56 swap
Replies
4
Views
1K
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
boogies1018
B
thatblackfoxbody
Electrical 1990 - 1993 Clockspring Information and Repair
Replies
32
Views
9K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
S
Remove ABS Module 97 V6
Replies
2
Views
987
SN95 V6 Mustang Tech
manicmechanic007
manicmechanic007
Top Bottom
Forums
Menu