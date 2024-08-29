1993 Airbag Module

Chrispy62
If you check other posts on this module you can verify that others have had the same issue
The vendor is AIRBAG SYSTEMS located in Texas.
Chris claimed that he would "repair, reprogram and thoroughly test" my module before it was returned to me
I received the unit back today, IT HAS THE SAME ERROR CODE 52;THAT I SENT IT IN FOR!!!
Chris will not answer numerous attempts to call him, my advice, STAY AWAY!!!
