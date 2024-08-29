1993 Airbag Module

Chrispy62 said: TOTAL WASTE OF MY TIME AND $100.00 Click to expand...

Mr. Chris Conway, while we do appreciate all feedback so that we are always learning how to improve. We do ask that individuals provide an accurate truth to their statements especially when posting online for the intent to cause harm to our business. Below is a rebuttal to your statement:We provided our services, electrical components, and return shipping free of charge. This modules circuit board at a glance appeared to be in pristine condition, obviously there were issues we missed. It was a mistake on our part. I have apologized several times for this mishap to no avail and offered to locate a replacement module multiple times and were refused. Obviously, we could have looked this module over more closely in detail and not been in such a rush. We weren't sure from our conversation previously that the module was the culprit. The Thermal fuse was not blown as we normally see, and we were unsure that a module re-work would help therefore we did not charge for any services. Despite our best efforts, the customer remains unhappy and has chosen to post harmful untrue comments. While we regret their dissatisfaction, we stand by the quality of our work and the lengths we went to assist him.Airbag Systems, Inc. - Since 1995