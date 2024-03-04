Cobra Jet NJ
- Apr 19, 2002
- 18
- 0
- 1
Location: Delran NJ
Fits: 1994-1998 Mustang
I have an original set of 1994-1998 SN95 Mustang parking lamps.
These are in very nice condition for their age:
- No yellowing of the lenses.
- The backside housings are in great shape, no damages to the backside of the housings.
- The rubber sealing strip that is attached to the front of each light assembly is also in great shape, no damages and is still very pliable.
- There are no broken studs or attachment points either.
These are genuine original Ford parts, not repopped overseas garbage.
Please make pics as large as you can when viewing to see overall condition of the parts. Pics are of actual parts listed.
I have tons of references on here and elsewhere is needed.
$110.00 shipped to the US 48. This includes shipping cost, package will be insured for full value, and tracking # will be sent once shipped.
I have a lot of references on Corral (been an active member there since site inception), SVTP, M6G, many other forums, and an eBay ID since 1998 with 100% feedback and over 1200+ positive ratings.
PLEASE SEE ALL ATTACHED IMAGES FOR CONDITION.