1998 V6 - What is this line called?

9

98_Stanger

New Member
Aug 10, 2025
2
0
1
Cibolo
#1
This line runs from the driver side I guess header cover to my cold air intake. Can anyone help me figure out what line this is. Also, the AC doesn’t blow through the vents, but the blower works. The resistor works, and the line is rigged together to stay connected. Just wanted to know if anyone knew how to fix this issue because it’s really hot in Texas. I recently purchased a kind of beat up 98 Ford Mustang V6 and wanted to get it back to its former glory. Only bad thing is I don’t know much about cars and this is my first real project car so I’m replacing what I can so that the car will run smoothly as it should.
 

Attachments

  • IMG_3474.webp
    IMG_3474.webp
    156.1 KB · Views: 9

  • Sponsors (?)


#4
Oh sorry I briefly looked at the photo without actually opening it and you were talking about the AC system so I figured it was a high/low pressure line. bUT, since it’s plugged into your CAI, it’s definitely not what I was thinking. I wonder if it’s your ACT sensor.

I’m not as familiar with newer mustangs and especially v6’s but I know they moved the ACT to the intake in later years.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

T
Losing Refrigerant rapidly on my 98 Mustang GT
Replies
7
Views
102
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
nickyb
nickyb
J
03 automatic V6 mustang
Replies
0
Views
43
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
jewbrew
J
Y
Brake issues 2.0 lol
Replies
5
Views
93
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
F
1990 mustang GT, essentials to making a 5,000 mile round trip (Michigan to California, and back)
Replies
19
Views
444
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
hoopty5.0
hoopty5.0
C
5r55s auto to TR3650 Manual swap 4.0 V6
Replies
7
Views
290
2005 - 2014 Specific V6 Tech
89ripper
89ripper
Top Bottom
Forums
Menu