Fox 2.3L AC Conversion?

Oct 10, 2019
I have a 1992 2.3L, I've had it almost five years now and the AC hasn't worked since it blew a line in the first couple months I owned it. Right now I am focusing on a bunch of other repairs to get her back on the road in good shape. However, I figured I would post a thread regarding what I would need to convert the old AC system to R134 or R1234. I had the system drained of any remaining R12 soon after the line blew, so it should be completely empty. Can I replace the system slowly piece by piece? I see parts on Rock Auto that say they are rated for 134, can I just get those? Is this even a repair I can or should realistically attempt? Should I leave this to a shop instead? What would a conversion entale in summary? If I can't do the entire conversion on my own, what parts of the conversion can I actually perform on my own? Any answers or inputs are greatly appreciated!
 

