Hey Guys - After many years, it's time for me to sell my baby. It's a 2002 Roush Stage 2, 5-speed. 194K miles. Just replaced a bunch of stuff (front struts, rear shocks, transmission mount, clutch cable, calipers all the way around, rotors all the way around, brakes all the way around). Stock (except stereo with bluetooth). California car, no rust anywhere. Always been garaged. Tinted windows. Runs great but will probably need a clutch at some point.Where do you guys think I should start (leaving room for negotiation)?