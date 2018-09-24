2014 GT acceleration issues

5.0BlackCoyote
Member
-
- Sep 24, 2018
-
- 13
-
- 2
-
- 13
Recently I have noticed that my 2014 GT premium is having some acceleration issues. When driving normally around town there is nothing wrong but when I try to floor it when driving on open roads or getting on the highway, the RPMs jump way up (to about 6-7k) but the car doesn’t speed up. It actually slows down and won’t do anything until the RPMs drop back down. Also if I’m cruising and try to give it gas, sometimes it will take off like normal and sometimes the RPMs drop a little and it feels sluggish. Does anyone have any idea what this could be? It is an automatic.