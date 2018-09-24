2014 GT acceleration issues

Sep 24, 2018
Recently I have noticed that my 2014 GT premium is having some acceleration issues. When driving normally around town there is nothing wrong but when I try to floor it when driving on open roads or getting on the highway, the RPMs jump way up (to about 6-7k) but the car doesn’t speed up. It actually slows down and won’t do anything until the RPMs drop back down. Also if I’m cruising and try to give it gas, sometimes it will take off like normal and sometimes the RPMs drop a little and it feels sluggish. Does anyone have any idea what this could be? It is an automatic.
 

It didn't work with me. Car is still acting the same. And now the fuel reads 0 gas. I even added more gas to be on the safe side and nothing. I did replace my clutch a few months back so maybe I could have messed with a transmission sensor. I just don't even know what to do anymore since I don't have a check engine.
 
5.0BlackCoyote said:
Recently I have noticed that my 2014 GT premium is having some acceleration issues. When driving normally around town there is nothing wrong but when I try to floor it when driving on open roads or getting on the highway, the RPMs jump way up (to about 6-7k) but the car doesn’t speed up. It actually slows down and won’t do anything until the RPMs drop back down. Also if I’m cruising and try to give it gas, sometimes it will take off like normal and sometimes the RPMs drop a little and it feels sluggish. Does anyone have any idea what this could be? It is an automatic.
From what you describe, this is a transmission issue. The fact that the your RPM's jump up so high and the car doesn't accelerate indicates to me the transmission is slipping and not transferring the power from the engine. When you let the RPM's come back down, the transmission isn't "overpowered" as much by the engine and it starts transferring power to the axle. I don't know the 6r80 as well as others, but it appears to be completely electronic (like the 6r140 in my truck) and therefore shifting and lockup is all controlled by solenoids.

-First thing I would check would be the transmission fluid level and condition of the fluid
-If the fluids good, then it's probably going to be a solenoid issue and/or clutch pack issue
-More than likely the transmission is going to need rebuilt if it's been slipping that badly
 
CarlosGT2010 said:
It didn't work with me. Car is still acting the same. And now the fuel reads 0 gas. I even added more gas to be on the safe side and nothing. I did replace my clutch a few months back so maybe I could have messed with a transmission sensor. I just don't even know what to do anymore since I don't have a check engine.
Same here. No check engine lights or anything for me to even be able to pull up any codes. I’m probably going to have to start having my transmission looked at unfortunately. The only thing leading me to thinking it might be a fuel issue is that when cruising in the lower RPMs they will tend to drop and then rise back up quickly when I try to give it gas to speed up. It almost feels like it loses power momentarily and then picks back up. But when I floor it then the RPMs do the opposite and jump way up like the tranmission is slipping.
 
Hoytster said:
From what you describe, this is a transmission issue. The fact that the your RPM's jump up so high and the car doesn't accelerate indicates to me the transmission is slipping and not transferring the power from the engine. When you let the RPM's come back down, the transmission isn't "overpowered" as much by the engine and it starts transferring power to the axle. I don't know the 6r80 as well as others, but it appears to be completely electronic (like the 6r140 in my truck) and therefore shifting and lockup is all controlled by solenoids.

-First thing I would check would be the transmission fluid level and condition of the fluid
-If the fluids good, then it's probably going to be a solenoid issue and/or clutch pack issue
-More than likely the transmission is going to need rebuilt if it's been slipping that badly
I am starting to lean towards believing it’s the transmission but when I’m cruising around in the lower RPMs they will sometimes drop right quick and then rise back up. It feels like the car loses power for a moment and then it’s back to normal.
 
5.0BlackCoyote said:
I am starting to lean towards believing it’s the transmission but when I’m cruising around in the lower RPMs they will sometimes drop right quick and then rise back up. It feels like the car loses power for a moment and then it’s back to normal.
That could still be a problem with the lock up clutches and/or selenoids. Especially if the transmission controller is commanding the lock up clutches and they are worn out to the point they start slipping. This would cause the RPMS to drop while the lock up clutches try to engage and then cause the RPM's to rise back up quickly when the clutch starts slipping. This would also cause the vehicle to seem likes it's losing power as when the lock up clutches engage, you lose any torque multiplication gains that you are getting from torque convertor.

Do you have any video of what your experiencing?
 
Hoytster said:
Here's some info on how a modern automatic transmission works, might help clarify exactly what the transmission does and how it does it. It helps to know hwo they work when troubleshooting them.

https://jalopnik.com/this-is-how-an-automatic-transmission-works-517581894
Do you think that it could possible have something to do with the adaptive learning feature? I tend to drive like a grandma around town a lot and don't really floor it or drive hard until I'm on the highway which isn't too often.
 
5.0BlackCoyote said:
Do you think that it could possible have something to do with the adaptive learning feature? I tend to drive like a grandma around town a lot and don't really floor it or drive hard until I'm on the highway which isn't too often.
The part of the problem that you described, that would most concern me, is that fact you say when you floor it going onto a highway, the RPM's jump to 6-7K and the car does not accelerate until the RPM's come back down. Please correct my if I'm wrong, would be the sequence of events:

1. You press the accelerator to full throttle (or very close to fuel throttle)
2. The transmission either shifts or doesn't shift, but the RPM's rise to 6-7K
3. The vehicle doesn't accelerate even with the engine revving to 6-7k
4. You let go of the throttle which brings the RPMs down
5. When the RPMs come down to a certain point, the vehicle starts to accelerate
 
Hoytster said:
The part of the problem that you described, that would most concern me, is that fact you say when you floor it going onto a highway, the RPM's jump to 6-7K and the car does not accelerate until the RPM's come back down. Please correct my if I'm wrong, would be the sequence of events:

1. You press the accelerator to full throttle (or very close to fuel throttle)
2. The transmission either shifts or doesn't shift, but the RPM's rise to 6-7K
3. The vehicle doesn't accelerate even with the engine revving to 6-7k
4. You let go of the throttle which brings the RPMs down
5. When the RPMs come down to a certain point, the vehicle starts to accelerate
That is correct! Whenever I “halfway floor it” it seems to take off normally but when I really punch it is when it does exactly what you stated above.
 
My 2012 GT acted like that - like it was in limp mode, and finally took it in to FORD for a recall and had it checked...It was the header assembly which is the piece of the puzzle that tells the transmission at what speed to shift to next gear. It was still under warranty. They replaced it and its been fine since.
 
robsball said:
My 2012 GT acted like that - like it was in limp mode, and finally took it in to FORD for a recall and had it checked...It was the header assembly which is the piece of the puzzle that tells the transmission at what speed to shift to next gear. It was still under warranty. They replaced it and its been fine since.
I ended up solving what it was. It finally had a check engine light come on so I was able to pull the code and had the shop look at it. My catalytic converters we’re failing and that’s what was causing the issues. It seems to still act a little funny but I’m taking it to the dealership this week to have it reflashed. It still has a CEL with code P0315 which is related to the crankshaft and the shop that I had fix the cats told me the only way to clear it was to have it reflashed so hopefully this will solve the whole problem!
 
5.0BlackCoyote said:
I ended up solving what it was. It finally had a check engine light come on so I was able to pull the code and had the shop look at it. My catalytic converters we’re failing and that’s what was causing the issues. It seems to still act a little funny but I’m taking it to the dealership this week to have it reflashed. It still has a CEL with code P0315 which is related to the crankshaft and the shop that I had fix the cats told me the only way to clear it was to have it reflashed so hopefully this will solve the whole problem!
Did that work bro? Having the same problem for my 2014 gt automatic. Its at 116k km.
 
