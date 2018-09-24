2014 GT acceleration issues

From what you describe, this is a transmission issue. The fact that the your RPM's jump up so high and the car doesn't accelerate indicates to me the transmission is slipping and not transferring the power from the engine. When you let the RPM's come back down, the transmission isn't "overpowered" as much by the engine and it starts transferring power to the axle. I don't know the 6r80 as well as others, but it appears to be completely electronic (like the 6r140 in my truck) and therefore shifting and lockup is all controlled by solenoids.



-First thing I would check would be the transmission fluid level and condition of the fluid

-If the fluids good, then it's probably going to be a solenoid issue and/or clutch pack issue

-More than likely the transmission is going to need rebuilt if it's been slipping that badly