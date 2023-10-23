2021 EcoBoost

So I purchased a 2021 EcoBoost Premium (10spAuto) from a very reputable dealer in my area. The test drive was fine, but as soon as I got it off the lot it began to stutter and I noticed that the shifts were very slow. At the first stop light off of the interstate a neck punishing down shift. I knew obviously something was wrong and called the salesman. It took them 3.5 weeks to get me in for service and then, when I got it in they said there was no transmission fluid in it.

They replaced the missing fluid and same story, car still doesn't shift right down shifts hard, and now it's stuttering like trying to die at lights and in park....

I took the car to O'Riley's to out it on a code reader to see what the problem was and it's not throwing a single code. How can the car be almost dying and not shifting right but also not coding ?

Is it possible to disable the monitoring ?
 

#3
A very reputable dealer would have checked the fluids before letting the car off the lot.
All dealers are stealers, remember that and always be guarded when dealing with them.
I would return the car and demand my full refund.
 
#4
The CEL is primarily a emissions component failure light.
If the fault does not effect emissions, then likely there will be no code, or CEL.
Your vehicle may have codes stored that a generic code reader at the parts store does not read.
I had a 2024 Equinox in for a sun roof failure today. No CEL, but there was a code from the BCM for a short to ground on the lighting circuit, that shares info from the sun roof. Since it was not emissions related, there was no CEL.
You need to go back to the Ford Dealership, and if y9ou don;t trust that one, try another. They are not all the same.
All Transmission related codes will start with P0700 and go up in number P0701, P0702 ect, ect.
 
#5
I took it back to them today because on my way home from work it started smoking and not a little. Enough that I was flagged down and told to pull over because the guy thought I was on fire. Huge trail of thick white smoke behind me. Pulled over smoke engulfed my car, transmission leaking like crazy. They took the car and gave me a loaner guess we will see what they do about it.
 
#6
dubai super car hire
Tough, I sympathize. Without transmission fluid — this is already an alarm bell, that there could be some other omissions when preparing the car for sale.

If after topping up ATF the behavior has not changed and there are still jerks/muffled at traffic lights — it is quite possible that there is a problem with the solenoids or the gearbox control module
Click to expand...
 
