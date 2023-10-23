So I purchased a 2021 EcoBoost Premium (10spAuto) from a very reputable dealer in my area. The test drive was fine, but as soon as I got it off the lot it began to stutter and I noticed that the shifts were very slow. At the first stop light off of the interstate a neck punishing down shift. I knew obviously something was wrong and called the salesman. It took them 3.5 weeks to get me in for service and then, when I got it in they said there was no transmission fluid in it.



They replaced the missing fluid and same story, car still doesn't shift right down shifts hard, and now it's stuttering like trying to die at lights and in park....



I took the car to O'Riley's to out it on a code reader to see what the problem was and it's not throwing a single code. How can the car be almost dying and not shifting right but also not coding ?



Is it possible to disable the monitoring ?