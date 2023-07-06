TransGo shift kit question?

Got it all done but have a few questions...

Finished it up by following the instructions in the TransGo kit and replaced the aluminum 1-2 accumulator with a brand new steel one. Installed the '#2' level kit. Kind of right in the middle of the road as far as the firmness they offered. Added 8 quarts of trans fluid (STP Mercon V), started it up still on jackstands and went through the gears. Shut it off and checked the fluid levels (didn't drain) the convertor as there was only 12,000 mles on this rebuild and old fluid still looked new. Took it around the block and it was chattering when I would stop and the upshifts were awful. Added another 1/2 quart of fluid and it was working perfect. I couldn't check the levels as it was a little dark and I was at Auto Zone. On top of that it was hard to read the dipstick so wasn't sure where it was before that only knowing it was low.
So drove about 20 miles to go eat and it was perfect. Shut the car off then about 45 minutes later went to leave and it started acting up again. No shuttering but it was shifting at very low RPM's (1500ish) and the shifts were awkward. Can't really describe it but almost like it lost RPM then shifted. It had been doing that earlier too but it was much worse before I added the trans fluid.
So got home and checked the levels again and with the car hot and engine off it was reading right at the middle of the HOT level on the dipstick. I added about 8 or so ounces but did not go back out after that.
So am I checking it correctly? Engine hot and turned off? Any other thoughts?
Wife hates it and wants to sell it now so I need to fix this fast...lol.
Based on what fixed it earlier I'm thinking it's a fluid related issue? Too low maybe?
Oh...I replaced the filter to
 

Ahhhhh, if I remember right trans fluid should be operating temp, engine running and in park.
That's how I always did it but the instructions in the TransGo kit says to shut it down then check. TBH in the last 20 years I have had nothing but newer cars with warranties and dealer did all the work so haven't checked trans fluid since the early 2000's...lol. Thought maybe things had changed.
Will check again tomorrow with it running.
I was pretty worried when I first tried it. Shifting was awful but after adding about 1/2 quart it was perfect. Loved it. Think my wife even liked it...lol. But then after sitting it seemed to be going back to how it was at first.
 
