351 Cleveland swapped MII

Feb 17, 2022
So I’m finally getting back to working on this car. A few other projects sidelined this one until now. My next step is to put the fresh built 351 Cleveland in. I originally thought his would be pretty straight forward since I remember seeing a couple cars years ago with this swap. Well, during my attempt today, things didn’t slip in as nicely as I hoped. The passenger side exhaust manifold makes contact with the passenger side frame rail before the passenger side motor mount lines up. I’m pretty sure I read somewhere that the factory 302 motor mounts and the factory Cleveland manifolds would work. But I’m not seeing that to be the case. The manifolds I have are from a Torino. Or at least that’s what I was told the motor came out of. I have two Cleveland’s. One from a Torino that I freshly built and another I purchased from a gentleman who was going to put it in his 1964 F100. Both motors have the same manifolds. So my question is, what manifolds will work in the Mustang II? Has anyone on here successfully done this swap. If so, any advice is greatly appreciated. I have a set of headers for a 351 Cleveland in a 71 mustang. I’m going to see how close those come to fitting. Maybe I can modify those to work. But if anyone knows what factory manifolds work, I’d love to hear from you.
 

