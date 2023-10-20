New alternator no charge

Oct 19, 2023
So I have a 94 mustang gt with a swapped 93 cobra motor. When I bought the car in the spring, it had some sort of upgraded alternator used for sound systems (there’s no radio or upgraded speakers). That alternator went bad so I went to autozone and picked up a new one. Threw it on the car and still no charge. Replaced the main power wire going to the alternator because it burned up on the header also fixed some janky wiring to the 3 pin D plug and the white wire. No change. Checked all my grounds in the bay and cleaned them all up. Made a ground from the alternator to the block with still no change. Maybe I got a faulty new one so I went and exchanged for another new one and nothing changed. The last two alternators were tested with nothing plugged in from the harness and was reading out .19 V. Then bought another one thinking maybe I got two duds and sure enough same reading. All the alternators are for a 94. I’m seeing some stuff about hooking the yellow wire directly to the power on the alternator but shouldn’t the alternator be putting out 14 V either way?
 

