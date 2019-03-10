Sudden death was 100% the inspiration for my car. Back when the article came out I tried to get my dad to buy a cobra. (I was too young to drive).

He didn't buy one.

Later in life I bought a 77 302 4 speed cobra white with red interior and red stripes. Loved that car but stupidly sold it and always wanted another.

10 years ago I bought a 78 black/ gold 302 4 speed billboard cobra off the original owner but it was really rusty, so I sold that one too (should have kept that one in hindsight. It was complete with all options and rear aluminum louvers )

Fast forward a dozen more years of trying to find a rust free example that was cheap enough to allow the major investment in parts required to do the job and here I am now.

Picked up my car less engine and trans for 800 bucks. Bought a 1970 D0VE 429 engine and trans for 500 bucks, sold the D0VE heads off it for 500 bucks, bought some trick flow heads etc etc and started building. It now has aftermarket rods, forged pistons and a mechanical cam.



I have to fire up my old apple phone to get some pics on here because I can't figure out how to put picks off my samsung on to my mac. Once I do that I will get some on here. I love these cars and I love them even more because a majority of owners of Mustangs (even uglier generations in my opinion) don't ..lol..