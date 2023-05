75 mm throttle body on Cobra intake?

I would skip the BBK , save my money and get an Accufab. Question is whether to get a 65mm or 70mm. If you are going to leave thing pretty much stock and stay with a 302 inch motor then 65mm.The issue I would have with the 75mm on an unported upper is the mismatch between the opening on the upper and the trottle body which would create some hella turbulent air flow into the upper. I try and maximize everything I can as hp is not cheap.