75 mm throttle body on Cobra intake?

The GT40/Cobra/Explorer intake entrances can easily be ported to 70mm, which brings us to our next throttle body size, the 70mm. If you don't want to do any porting whatsoever, stick with a 65mm throttle body on your GT40 style intake. Most aftermarket intakes have at least a 70mm entrance, and usually 75mm. The 70mm throttle body has an effective area of 3,149 mm², a 52.7% increase over stock.
If you don't mind heavily porting your GT40 style intake entrance, you can go all the way up to 75mm. Likewise, several aftermarket intake manifolds already come with a 75mm entrance. The 75mm throttle body has an effective area of 3,668 mm², which is an increase of 77.9% over stock.
..i dont have one. But i can get a 75mm BBK on marketplace very inexpensive compared to buying a new 65mm..Thanks for this...I understand the cobra intake is 65mm...would there be any negative issue going 75mm?
I would skip the BBK, save my money and get an Accufab. Question is whether to get a 65mm or 70mm. If you are going to leave thing pretty much stock and stay with a 302 inch motor then 65mm.
The issue I would have with the 75mm on an unported upper is the mismatch between the opening on the upper and the trottle body which would create some hella turbulent air flow into the upper. I try and maximize everything I can as hp is not cheap.