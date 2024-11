78 II which 302 exhaust manifolds

Fwiw, I don't think any of the II headers were designed for a 4 speed car. I have the old Black Jack headers which are arguably the best fitting with a stock II bellhousing and clutch assembly and I had to massage the headers to make them fit. There was a boss on the bell that interfered and the clutch fork cover would NOT fit regardless. I had to partially flatten the tube just for the clutch fork to operate. If the clutch fork is clocked into a higher position, that will just close the tunnel even more and most likely interfere with any set of headers worse than what I have. Running stock manifolds might work if you run the exhaust below the fork, but then you may run into problems with the clutch cable.I guess what I'm alluding to is you may need a II bellhousing, flywheel, and clutch too. Both I and @Enzio run T5 transmissions now. The difference between he and I is that he had a hydraulic clutch system retrofitted whereas I still run a cable. So if the fork and/or cable is the main issue, you may be able to go down that path. Like I said, finding stock exhaust manifolds will most likely be a challenge. One person that I can think of that may have a pair would be Phil Schmidt. Someone here might, but I don't have any of his info. You may find him either on Facebook or just a Google search though. I'd say he's probably your best bet with finding them.