78 II which 302 exhaust manifolds

I have a set of the Mustang II Headman Headers but they will not fit with the 84 RUG transmission I have. Starter and clutch lever in the wrong place.
Can someone give me the part numbers off of the stock 302 exhaust manifolds that came in these Mustangs? I’m looking for a set and there are a lot of 302 manifolds for sale. Unfortunately I’m really not sure which ones I need to be looking for.
Thanks, Tom
Can someone give me the part numbers off of the stock 302 exhaust manifolds that came in these Mustangs? I’m looking for a set and there are a lot of 302 manifolds for sale. Unfortunately I’m really not sure which ones I need to be looking for.
Thanks, Tom