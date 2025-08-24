helping a friend sell an 85 5.0 LX hatchback with an auto trans. it's got 155,xxx miles and doesn't run or drive. it needs some serious work to work again, but it's all there and not in bad shape. it's white with maroon interior. it's been sitting awhile and there's no title. a bonded title is around 200 bucks. the car is in jay, ok. and you'll need a trailer.
