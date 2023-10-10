eco boost reliability?

O

optionizerSS

Member
Apr 23, 2023
59
11
18
#1
My mother is looking for a convertible and has found 2 so far that are ecoboosts. First one was a 2019 but she didn't like the looks. I did ask around and heard some negative things about the EB. Just found a real nice 2015 but its also an EB. To top that off its a manual. She can drive a manual but she is 72 and would prefer an automatic.
But what are the thoughts on an EB? Any years to avoid? Anything to look for? She doesn't care about the power or the sound of a V8 so those aren't issues.
 

