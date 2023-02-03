88 foxbody gt megasquirt timing issues

Trilldev123

Trilldev123

Member
Dec 25, 2021
37
6
18
Seattle
Hi Im not sure if this is the correct forum but Im having issues with setting/matching timing with laptop after installing the Megasquirt gen 2 with the innovate Air/Fuel gauge in my foxbody mustang.

I checked the timing with the stock DA1 ECU and it is set at 12 degrees, but when I installed the Megasquirt the balancer says its now at 60 degrees (no changes made to distributor). I set the “ignition settings” to what the install video said (ignition settings - fixed timing - 12 degrees) and changed the settings of the “trigger angle/offset” for timing changes, but still shows 60-70 degrees on the balancer. The car idles on its own with the megasquirt ecu but timing isn’t synced with computer and pops out of intake sometimes.
 

  • Sponsors (?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

E
1900 rpm at first idle/first start 88GT
Replies
7
Views
557
Digital Self-tuning Forum
elamorwey
E
H
'86 New Turbo Build First Start/Idle Trouble. Full Tune specs attached
Replies
8
Views
804
Digital Self-tuning Forum
Heffay
H
5
Engine '89 GT Won't run unless base timing is 30deg
Replies
9
Views
532
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
rednotch
rednotch
F
Cannot get timing to match in TunerStudio 5.0L
Replies
3
Views
711
Digital Self-tuning Forum
a91what
a91what
D
Need help 95 GT runs like crap
Replies
16
Views
944
1994 - 1995 Specific Tech
Dmaperformance
D
Top Bottom
New
Hot
Menu