88 foxbody gt megasquirt timing issues

Hi Im not sure if this is the correct forum but Im having issues with setting/matching timing with laptop after installing the Megasquirt gen 2 with the innovate Air/Fuel gauge in my foxbody mustang.



I checked the timing with the stock DA1 ECU and it is set at 12 degrees, but when I installed the Megasquirt the balancer says its now at 60 degrees (no changes made to distributor). I set the “ignition settings” to what the install video said (ignition settings - fixed timing - 12 degrees) and changed the settings of the “trigger angle/offset” for timing changes, but still shows 60-70 degrees on the balancer. The car idles on its own with the megasquirt ecu but timing isn’t synced with computer and pops out of intake sometimes.