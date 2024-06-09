89 5.0L Block

soylentgreen

soylentgreen

Member
Jun 17, 2003
I have a block that came out of a running 89 LX with manual trans that belonged to my brother. I was going to build a stroker for my 92 and swap when it became ready. But, life happens and it's been a number of years and I don't think I'm going to get around to it.

Looking to part with it and I plan to put it on Craig's List. Any idea what a fair asking price is? I'm in the Chicago area if anyone here is interested.
 

