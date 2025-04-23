Fox T5 with big block?

Apr 22, 2025
Hey all, long time creeper first time poster! I recently picked up an 86 Lx to build a drag car. No motor or trans. I picked up a t5 that came out of another fox but was paired to the 4cyl.

My questions are…
1. Can this trans be equipped behind a big block?

2. If it would work, What else would I need to update besides the bell housing and input shaft ?

Thanks so much for the help!
#2
If its the 4 cylinder transmission I " believe" it has different gear ratio's than the standard T5.....
Someone with more knowledge will come on here and help
You do know that the T5 is not a very strong Transmission? Probably not the thing to put behind alot of horsepower and slicks....
 
#3
Welcome to the zoo!! :SN:

I'd say that that transmission wouldn't last long behind a big block launching at the drag strip. They're not known for being reliable behind a stout 302 based engine in the same scenario, much less the torque a big block could produce.
 
