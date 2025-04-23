Foxy86LX
New Member
-
- Apr 22, 2025
-
- 1
-
- 0
-
- 0
Hey all, long time creeper first time poster! I recently picked up an 86 Lx to build a drag car. No motor or trans. I picked up a t5 that came out of another fox but was paired to the 4cyl.
My questions are…
1. Can this trans be equipped behind a big block?
2. If it would work, What else would I need to update besides the bell housing and input shaft ?
Thanks so much for the help!
My questions are…
1. Can this trans be equipped behind a big block?
2. If it would work, What else would I need to update besides the bell housing and input shaft ?
Thanks so much for the help!