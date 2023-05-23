91 Mustang Kenne Bell 2.1/363 help with Fuel injectors

New to the forum and hoping to get some help and guidance,
I have read a ton of posts over the last few year of this build but still not able to pull the trigger on what I need.
Basically what I have is a DART SHP block - 363/AFR 185s dyno'd at 492hp fwhp.
With the dyno run we ran a carb on it.
The engine is now in the car and getting ready to install the Kenne Bell 2.1L on it.
I'm stuck with getting the right fuel injectors to support the horse power and at the same time I need to be smog legal...for the most part... as I'm in Communist's State of California.
I'm not trying squeeze every bit of horse power. I'd like to go with some kind of switch chip but I'm struggling to find someone to get the chip from.
I don't have a problem going with a MSPNP except that the CEL function isn't supported. So, ultimately, I'd like to do something with the stock ECU.
Thoughts??
 

