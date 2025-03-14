92 LX 5.0 what items to change to prevent becoming stranded?

Feb 17, 2025
'92 LX 5.0 - just getting back into Foxes after 30 years. Just bought a new to me Fox; 71K, still has the date coded plug wires on it from 1992.
Not sure what has been changed; but what items should I be looking at to try and prevent getting stranded?

First order is new reproduction plug wires, cap, rotor, plugs etc. and I just bought an OEM ignition switch. Will have Ford dealer check my serpentine belt as well.

What else should be I looking at to swap out please? Trying to keep it as OEM as possible.
 

#9
Ricomondo said:
Is there a reputable source for this? Thanks
Home - ECU Exchange

ECU Exchange specializes in the re-manufacturing and repair of engine control modules.
www.theecuexchange.com www.theecuexchange.com

i'm hoping to send my ECU out next week to them.

Also, for the brakes ya you could have a mechanic give them a once over. But for the serpentine belt, just pop the hood and look at it. If you see cracking on the 'underside' of the belt, replace it. Obviously if you see rips/fraying, replace it as well. SUPER easy to replace the serpentine belt. Just don't want you paying for someone to just pop your hood and glance at the belt.
 
#10
Ricomondo said:
Just having the dealer check the brakes and serpentine belt.
Just go ahead and replace the belt. They're relatively inexpensive, and easy to swap out. No telling how old the existing belt is, and I'm betting that Ford is going to "recommend" that it be replaced (probably at 2x-3x what you'd get one for). The stock Ford serpentine belt (E5ZZ-8620-F) has, I think, been discontinued, so just put a good quality belt (ie; Gates, Continental, etc.) on it and have the comfort of knowing that your belt is one area that you shouldn't be having an issue with for a long time (assuming the pulleys are in decent shape). Just my 2 cents worth.

Fyi
 
#12
85GTStangGuy said:
Just go ahead and replace the belt. They're relatively inexpensive, and easy to swap out. No telling how old the existing belt is, and I'm betting that Ford is going to "recommend" that it be replaced (probably at 2x-3x what you'd get one for). The stock Ford serpentine belt (E5ZZ-8620-F) has, I think, been discontinued, so just put a good quality belt (ie; Gates, Continental, etc.) on it and have the comfort of knowing that your belt is one area that you shouldn't be having an issue with for a long time (assuming the pulleys are in decent shape). Just my 2 cents worth.

Fyi
Thank you very much for this info! Just watched a YouTube video and I feel comfortable tackling this myself, will order a belt and get crackin'.
 
#15
If you do buy another serpentine belt, put the old one in your repair kit, along with a selection of fuses. Changing the fuel filter. would be a great idea, as would checking the status of the front wheel bearings and rear differential lube. The more you do to repair or update these cars, the better your odds of having an uneventful trip.
 
#16
If it is a T5 car then you may want to go ahead and change the fluids there as well similar to what 90trunk mentioned with the rear end oil. T5's are a strange brew in that they use ATF fluid. I ran Mobil 1 in my old T5 and still run it in the rear diff.

And just thought of this, check the u-joints in the driveshaft for any kind of play. I really like this guy's videos as he is a great tech:


View: https://youtu.be/UF2X0LcRbtI?feature=shared


Replacing u-joints and as always Eric the Car Guy is pretty entertaining:


View: https://youtu.be/8VQQdrUi9wA?feature=shared
 
#17
Where is your sense of adventure?
Ok my two cents worth, remove the rear end cover and clean out the bottom of the housing, reseal the cover, blue or black RTV is good, fill with gear oil, synthetic is ok but not needed, friction modifier is mandatory, then the next time you're tolling around in it find a parking lot and do a few figure 8's. I do a few 8's one way, then the opposite for a few.
 
#19
Lots of great information everyone and I appreciate it! My first time around with these cars when I was younger and they were still somewhat new, so maintenance consisted of just oil changes and tune ups. Fast forward and I'm quickly getting reacquainted with them. I have Hagerty Ins. + roadside, so I have a backup just in case, but I'd rather try and get ahead of things if possible.
 
