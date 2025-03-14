92 LX 5.0 what items to change to prevent becoming stranded?

Ricomondo
- Feb 17, 2025
'92 LX 5.0 - just getting back into Foxes after 30 years. Just bought a new to me Fox; 71K, still has the date coded plug wires on it from 1992.
Not sure what has been changed; but what items should I be looking at to try and prevent getting stranded?
First order is new reproduction plug wires, cap, rotor, plugs etc. and I just bought an OEM ignition switch. Will have Ford dealer check my serpentine belt as well.
What else should be I looking at to swap out please? Trying to keep it as OEM as possible.
