93 running pig rich black plugs

You have a nice rear end there Dave.
So, my 93 with a 331 and 24 lb injectors suddenly began running really rich. I checked fuel pressure and it was a little high (42 with vac off), but no fuel in the vacuum line to the regulator so regulator seems ok. The plugs are all fouled, some worse than others. 1 is not bad, 2,3,4 all black, 5 and 7 not bad 6 and 8 black. I swapped ecu (as I have spares) no change. I have tons of parts so I literally could swap every sensor, and injectors if needed. Where should I start? I can not run car to get running codes, engine off I get code 34.
Car has a new maf calibrated to the 24s. Car ran fine and issue ame on suddenly.
