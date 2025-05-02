96 mustang gt

Purchased a 1996 mustang gt last year that the previous owner let sit for 3 years in his grandmas yard. 95,807 original miles. Put new plugs, wires, ignition coils, fuel pump, fuel filter, IAC, MAF, Throttle position sensor, Fuel regulator, battery, cleaned the injectors, oil change, trans fluid flush, coolant flush, and brakes. Was cleaning the inside cause the guy left a can of soda inside that exploded everywhere. Got on the ignition cylinder so i took the dash cover off and removed the ignition cylinder to clean it. went to put it back together and broke the solder on the ribbon for the PATS engine immobilizer. Replaced that and now the one key i had wont work since its not programed to it now. Ive tried all the tricks ive seen in forums, youtube, and even called the dealership with no luck. Was told i could get a tune that can remove Pats but cant find any online to get emailed to me for my SCT tuner. Anyone got any ideas or recommendations?