98 Dark Horse

98darkhorse
New Member
-
- Aug 1, 2023
-
- 2
-
- 0
-
- 1
Welcome everyone. Thanks for the add.
I have a 1998 Mustang Gt called the Dark Horse.
I named it before Ford came out with the Darkhorse.
Had the Car for 2 years now and I do everything to this myself.
Live in the Charlottle area of North Carolina
Created a website https://98darkhorse.com that shows all the specs on the car.
I have a 1998 Mustang Gt called the Dark Horse.
I named it before Ford came out with the Darkhorse.
Had the Car for 2 years now and I do everything to this myself.
Live in the Charlottle area of North Carolina
Created a website https://98darkhorse.com that shows all the specs on the car.